Thursday, September 7, 2023
National security

WASHINGTON — The D.C. Court of Appeals ruled that a trial court should have dismissed former House of Representatives IT workers’ emotional distress and unjust enrichment claims against the publisher of a book accusing them of violating House rules and criminal statutes related to technological security. Only their defamation claims can survive against the anti-SLAPP law.

Read the ruling here.

