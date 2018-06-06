National Park Upgrades
WASHINGTON – The Interior Department said Wednesday it would spend a total of $256 million to repair “aging National Park Service infrastructure” and address longstanding maintenance backlogs that have plagued the park service for years.
The funding includes:
- $37 million for California, the bulk going to Yosemite National Park;
- $35 million for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina;
- $33 million to stabilize the Ellis Island seawall in New York;
- $21.3 million to restore the roof and portico of the Jefferson Monument in Washington;
- $21.3 million to rehabilitate and retrofit the Mammoth Hotel in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.