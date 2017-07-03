National Monument Review Awakens Deep Division in Montana Community

FORT BENTON, Mont. (CN) — The Missouri River flows mightily past Front Street and a row of shops in the2 tiny town of Fort Benton, Montana.

Just across the2 street from the2 big river, Christina Taylor sat on a bench outside the2 hardware store on a warm June morning and waved at a friend. She politely said hello — but a palpable tension hung between the2 two.

The residents of Fort Benton are deeply divided in the2ir feelings about the2 Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument.

Former President Bill Clinton signed an executive order on January 17, 2001, in the2 final days of his presidency to create the2 Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument. The Breaks area is part of the2 nation’s system of National Conservation Lands administered by the2 Bureau of Land Management.

President Trump earlier this year ordered Secretary of the2 Interior Ryan Zinke to review dozens of national monuments in America and determine whethe2r the2y should be downsized, eliminated or remain as is. After Zinke, a Montana native, recommended that the2 Bears Ears monument in Utah be downsized, tensions again flared between factions on both sides of the2 monument debate in Montana.

Secretary Zinke said this week he will likely recommend to President Trump that the2 Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument remain as it is — 377,000 acres of raw, mostly undeveloped federal land along the2 upper Missouri River where the2 Lewis and Clark expedition explored over 200 years ago. The expedition passed through the2 wide spot in the2 river bottom that became Fort Benton, the2 inward river post 2,900 miles upstream from St. Louis. Here, fur traders sold the2ir goods to the2 new residents of the2 frontier, and it was here that the2 state of Montana was born.

The stances taken by the2 two sides of the2 monument issue reveal something deeper, Taylor said: do the2y or do the2y not support President Trump and his goals? When the2 monument was created, opinions seemed fairly split, with some people claiming the2 monument’s creation was a federal overreach, while othe2rs applauded President Clinton for helping protect some of America’s frontier wildlands that have remained largely intact since the2 Lewis and Clark expedition came through in 1804.

“The monument has pretty much divided the2 community among the2 people who really like it and the2 ones who don’t want it,” Taylor said.

She said the2 monument was created without the2 full consent of local farmers and ranchers – many of whom have private land within the2 monument’s boundaries. Despite the2 monument’s 2001 creation, a plan to govern how the2 monument would be managed did not emerge until seven years later in 2008.

While monument opponents say it restricted how much federal land ranchers could use to graze cattle or how developers could pursue the2ir oil and natural gas leases, the2 management plan dictates that those activities be maintained at the2ir existing levels.

“We were promised nothing would be done until all the2 input was finished,” Taylor said. “That did not happen. People were waking up the2 next morning and finding that the2ir private property was now in a monument.”

Along with its attributes for scenery, recreation and solitude, the2 land in the2 Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument is well-suited for wheat farming, cattle ranching and natural gas development.

Roughly 32,477 acres of leased farm and ranch land are within the2 monument. About 12,782 acres have been actively developed for gas and oil or have moderate-to-high potential for gas development, according to the2 monument’s resource management plan.

The plan says 34 gas wells could still be drilled in the2 monument, along with 21 well leases that are within half a mile of it. With a success rate of 35 percent throughout the2 area and an average estimated recovery of 390,000 million cubic feet per well, the2 plan allows an additional 8.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas production within the2 monument.

The largest gas developers in the2 Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument are Klabzuba Oil and Gas Inc., Devon Energy, and Macum Energy Inc., according to the2 monument’s management plan.

Until the2 1960s and 1970s, not much drilling and exploration in the2 monument occurred, due to low gas prices and lack of pipeline infrastructure. Natural gas was discovered in the2 area mainly as a byproduct of oil exploration in the2 1920s near Winifred, Montana.

But 1971 brought a sizable natural gas discovery just to the2 north of the2 monument study area. Continued exploration revealed more commercial natural gas deposits, which led to furthe2r infrastructure built in and around the2 monument.

In the2 late 1970s and early 1980s, seismic exploration in and around the2 monument helped developers gain a more accurate understanding of the2 available gas and oil deposits.

With infrastructure now in place and gas prices higher, developers have an economic incentive to furthe2r explore and exploit natural gas resources in the2 monument, according to the2 resource management plan.

A total of 869 wells had been drilled prior to the2 monument’s designation. The first well in the2 monument study area was drilled in 1939. Since the2n, 138 wells have been drilled in the2 monument, with an additional 86 wells drilled within 1/2 a mile of the2 monument, according to the2 BLM.

The overall success rate of wells in the2 monument area ranges from 18 percent to 35 percent. It is estimated that the2 average new discovery will yield 390,000 million cubic feet of gas, according to the2 BLM’s management plan.

On the2 recreational side, the2 BLM says about 9,000 people boat the2 149 miles of Missouri River between Fort Benton and the2 James Kipp Recreation Area each year. The monument’s management plan implemented a usage fee on the2se boaters, with the2 money going to local ranchers to lease the2ir private riverfront land for campsites.

While opponents say the2 monument interferes with ranching, the2 BLM’s resource management plan claims the2re is not “a measurable effect on the2 ranching industry in the2 five-county area.”

In 2005, four years after the2 monument was established, the2re were 38,000 monument grazing allotments, with about 204,000 beef cows on ranches in the2 study area outside of the2 monument. The forage provided by monument grazing represents 1 to 2 percent of the2 nutritional needs of cattle in the2 five-county area, with about 6,300 cattle supported by partial grazing on monument lands.

Prior to the2 creation of the2 Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument, the2 upper Missouri River already enjoyed a high level of protection. In 1976, during Montana’s conservation boom, the2 river was given federal Wild and Scenic River status, one of the2 highest levels of river protection, which manages development and recreation.

The river in this area is historically significant not just because of the2 Lewis and Clark expedition, but because of Native American ties to it as well.

The Nez Perce Indians were forced from the2ir homelands in north-central Idaho, southwest Washington and northe2ast Oregon as white settlers began moving in. The first battle between the2 Nez Perce and settlers was in 1877, and several more battles ensued. About 750 Nez Perce Indians fled 1,200 miles through Idaho, Wyoming and Montana in an attempt to reach Canada. The Nez Perce arrived at the2 Missouri River in the2 present-day monument and crossed at Cow Island, an established steamboat landing. After the2 Natives were denied a request for provisions, the2y chased away the2 steamboat landing attendants, stole the2ir merchandise and burned the2 remainder before the2y continued the2ir flight to Canada. They ultimately surrendered on Sept. 30, 1877, when Chief Joseph proclaimed his famous words, “I will fight no more forever.”

When the2 monument was first suggested in the2 late 1990s, people said the2 river was already protected with Wild and Scenic designation and the2 additional monument status reaching farthe2r into BLM lands around the2 river was not needed.

Taylor, who helps run a local volunteer fire department along the2 Missouri River, said monument status hasn’t been the2 boon to local economies that proponents said it would be.

“It really hasn’t brought in the2 people the2y were claiming it would,” she said. “It hasn’t brought in the2 economy as the2y said it was going to do. Yeah, we have visitors who come to go down the2 river, but we’ve always had that.”

Taylor may be in the2 minority when it comes to her skepticism about the2 monument. A January 2017 Conservation in the2 West poll conducted by Colorado College showed that 59 percent of 400 Montana voters interviewed wanted the2 existing national monument status of the2 Upper Missouri River Breaks in place. In a broader study, the2 Conservation in the2 West poll showed that 87 percent of survey respondents support maintaining the2 existing status of national monuments, including 68 percent of Republicans and 92 percent of Democrats.

But Taylor has been vehemently opposed to the2 monument since meeting with former Secretary of the2 Interior Bruce Babbitt in Fort Benton in 1997 when he was pushing for the2 its designation. “It was pretty much already a done deal,” she said, noting that her opinions went largely unheard. “Why do people everywhere else, in New York and California, have

more of a say than we do?

“We all got along pretty well before that,” she added. “Now, some of us don’t get along. There’s a lot of hard feelings now and it’s been going on for 20 years. It’s just a really touchy, touchy subject.

“Fort Benton will be Fort Benton even without the2 monument status. We’re always going to have the2 canoeists, hunters and fishermen. People still want to go down the2 river because Lewis and Clark went down the2 river — and the2 monument had nothing to do with it,” she said.

“They’re following Lewis and Clark. They’re not following the2 monument.”

But for Nicolle Fugere, who owns a river-outfitting business on the2 Missouri River in Fort Benton, the2 149-mile Wild and Scenic portion of the2 upper Missouri River is crucial to her business. She says the2 monument attracts people to Montana from around the2 world.

Trump’s order to review national monuments raised concerns for Fugere about her livelihood and the2 legacy of protecting Montana’s land for future generations. She created Stand Our Ground, a conservation group dedicated to maintaining the2 Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument.

Fugere, a native of Billings, Montana, became familiar with the2 Missouri River as a teenager, working as a guide for Missouri River Outfitters — the2 business she bought one year ago. “The river was a constant in my life,” Fugere said. “I always came back to the2 river.”

Regardless of the2 inevitable tension, Fugere said conversations about the2 monument need to take place.

Many people, including local business owners in Fort Benton, were reluctant to be interviewed because of the2 tension between the2 two sides. “There are such hard feelings the2re,” Fugere said. “This should be brought up.”

She said she understands how traditional land users might have felt estranged from the2 monument designation process.

“Ranchers do a great job conserving the2ir own property, so I understand it’s sort of offensive when groups come in and tell the2m how to manage things,” Fugere said. “It’s sad that ranchers were told how to run the2ir land when the2y are great stewards of the2 land. There’s a fear of what may change in the2 future, and that’s very understandable. The monument designation was a big deal when it happened. It’s been settled, it’s been at peace.”

As a business owner, Fugere doesn’t think the2 monument has meant a great deal in increased business for her, but she said she thinks the2 designation tends to improve surrounding communities.

Her business takes hundreds of people down the2 Missouri River each year on guided or outfitted trips. Most of her clients, she said, are against removing the2 monument designation.

Like Taylor, she believed what is at issue is not only how public lands should be managed, but the2 politics of a Trump presidency.

“A president taking away what anothe2r president has set aside, it’s just not right,” Fugere said. And as decisions get made on federal lands in Washington, D.C., it affects how neighbors get along in far away Fort Benton. “It’s that bug that just won’t go away,” Fugere said. “It’s at our back door once again. We just keep getting hit. It’s as if we have to take a side. You can’t live in the2 middle. There’s no ground in the2 middle.

“And why break something that’s working?” she asked.

Monument proponents on the2 upper Missouri River seem to reflect the2 ideology of the2 new West: resource conservation and responsible development. A traditional farming and ranching town, Fort Benton is becoming more progressive, with younger people putting down roots alongside families who have been the2re for generations, living and working off the2 land — some of the2 land the2irs, some of it public.

Shaun Carrier was born and raised in nearby Great Falls, Montana, a town that earned its name when the2 Lewis and Clark expedition encountered “the2 great falls of the2 Missouri.”

Carrier now owns the2 Wake Cup Cafe in downtown Fort Benton. The Wake Cup is a popular eatery and coffee shop, and Carrier said his business relies on local farmers and ranchers — and the2 tourism generated from the2 nearby national monument.

Carrier is an outspoken proponent of the2 Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument. He easily lists the2 visitors from the2 countries around the2 world that visited his shop in the2 last month.

When news broke this spring that the2 Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument was being reviewed, Carrier traveled to Washington, D.C., to urge Montana’s congressional delegation to keep the2 land protected. Carrier said people wanting to reduce or eliminate the2 monument needed to cut through the2 rhetoric and address the2 facts: for instance, the2 monument did not swallow up private land and it did not reduce the2 amount of grazing or natural gas leases.

“I understand the2 fear, but the2re has to be substantiation,” Carrier said. He added that President Trump’s review of monuments that have been in place for years “is no model for decision-making at this level. We have this system in place for a reason.

“I am not anti-ranching, minerals or industry,” he added. “I recognize the2 role the2y play in our economy on a local, national and global scale. But we need to look beyond that, to the2 next generation.”

Carrier says research shows that residents of communities near national monuments earn an average of $4,000 more per capita per year than rural communities not near national monuments.

“I think that’s true here,” he said. “[Monuments] act as economic drivers.”

His shop opened in 2004, three years after the2 national monument was designated. The Wake Cup Cafe caught the2 wave of rising enthusiasm for the2 national monument, and his business has done nothing but grow. “This shop started as a 20-seat sandwich shop,” he said. “We’re now 99 seats. I’ve had constant and consistent growth. That’s pretty remarkable growth in a town of 1,800 people. I don’t hesitate to say the2 monument has played a role in that.”

The upper Missouri River and the2 national monument offer isolation and solitude like no othe2r place in the2 world, Carrier says. “You can stand in a place where nobody has stood for 200 years,” Carrier said. “If you’ve never experienced that, it’s a very unique thing.”

Although Zinke has said he will recommend maintaining the2 Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument, he has also temporarily suspended the2 local organizations that provide public input on management of the2 monument — the2 Resource Advisory Councils. “He’s removing the2 only vein of local consistency,” Carrier said.

The people who come to Fort Benton to experience the2 adventure of the2 river stay in local hotels, eat locally and hire local guides. “If I had to take away the2 river traffic I would have to downsize considerably. I have long-term jobs and growth that … depend on this land being respected,” Carrier said.

The river bisects a large, raw swath of public federal land in north-central Montana. Long stretches of the2 river have no bridges and must be crossed by county-operated ferries. In mid-June, ferry operator Don Sorensen worked at his mercantile up the2 dusty road from the2 river while he waited for calls on his loudspeaker from people who wanted to cross.

Lyons, Colorado, resident John Ryan was launching his canoe in Fort Benton as the2 afternoon winds were kicking up. The river was moving at about 14,000 cubic feet per second — fast and high — as his family loaded the2ir canoes to make an eight-day, 149-mile journey down the2 Wild and Scenic section of the2 Missouri River to the2 C.M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge.

He hoped when he got off the2 river in a week the2 monument status would not have changed. “I’d like to see it stay the2 way it is,” he said. “An acre of wilderness is infinitely more valuable than a parking lot.”

Grant Spicer arrived in Fort Benton from Calgary, Alberta, to explore the2 historic connection between the2 two towns. When traders were setting up in Fort Benton as the2 steamship transportation corridor opened in the2 mid-1800s, the2 “Whoopup Trail” between Calgary and Fort Benton was a crucial link for supplies. “I came here for Fort Benton and the2 river,” Spicer said. “If it’s natural gas the2y’re looking for, why don’t the2y just buy it from us right next door in Canada? Why the2y would want to destroy natural beauty for that, I’m not sure.”

Montanans, too, are enamored with this stretch of the2 Missouri River.

On a warm June morning earlier this year near the2 tiny town of Loma, Montana, the2 river put-in at Woods Bottom was bustling with three couples getting the2ir gear ready for a six-day float down the2 Missouri.

Peter McNair, from Bozeman, Montana, has floated this section of the2 Missouri River since 1969, when he first brought high school students here to experience firsthand American history through traces of the2 nation’s earliest explorers and Natives.

“I love the2 state, and I especially love this part,” he said. “It’s a wonderful place. It’s gorgeous, wild, big and beautiful. There’s just a lot of space and quietness, and all you hear is water, birds and wind. It’s delightful.

“It goes through the2 absolute heart of the2 state, from the2 mountains to the2 prairies. It’s phenomenal.”

McNair is an advocate for maintaining the2 Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument. “I think it’s crucial to have as much protection for every part of Montana as possible, to not alter it and make it overly developed in any form whatsoever.”

One local business owner who asked not to be identified said the2 increase in river traffic on the2 upper Missouri River had more to do with the2 Lewis and Clark bicentennial and the2 popular book about the2ir journey, “Undaunted Courage,” than the2 monument designation. “There was before the2 book and after the2 book,” he said.

Despite Secretary Zinke’s likely recommendation for maintaining the2 Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument, conservation groups in Montana haven’t given up advocating for its protection.

Montana Sierra Club spokesperson Bonnie Rice said the2 Upper Missouri River Breaks is a special part of America’s heritage, and contains many biological, ecological, cultural and historical features, such as segments of the2 Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail and the2 Nez Perce National Historical Trail.

Rice said it’s important to protect this public asset.

“Sixteen presidents from both parties have used the2 Antiquities Act to protect stunning lands and oceans, including President Clinton in 2001 to protect the2 outstanding features of the2 Upper Missouri River Breaks,” Rice said. “A sweeping review puts many of the2se sites at risk. Donald Trump’s attempt to revoke or change the2 fabric of national monuments is an assault on our nation’s historical, cultural and natural heritage.

“President Trump’s administration would be hard-pressed to shrink, eliminate or alter national monuments without undermining the2 very cultural and natural resources the2y protect. The action is part of a larger effort by the2 Trump administration to drill, dismantle and degrade our public lands and waters.”

