‘Nasty’ Prehistoric Crocodile Named for Motorhead’s Lemmy

(CN) – Calling the prehistoric crocodile “one of the nastiest sea creatures to have ever inhabited the earth,” scientists opted Tuesday to name the species in honor of the late British heavy metal icon Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead.

Fossils belonging to the newly christeed Lemmysuchus obtusidens were found in a clay pit near Peterborough, England, in 1909. After the remains arrived at London’s Natural History Museum, however, they improperly categorized with other crocs found in the region.

Paleontologist Michela Johnson first spotted the croc’s incorrect classification, and a re-evaluation of the bones led to Tuesday new classification and honorary naming by researchers.

Lorna Steel, curator at London’s Natural History Museum, told the Associated Press that she and others “like to think that [Kilmister] would have raised a glass to Lemmysuchus.”

The 19-foot long crocodile was native to coastal waters around Britain more than 145 million years ago. The Motorhead frontman toured the world for 40 years.

“As a long-standing Motorhead fan I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to immortalize the rock star in this way,” Steel said.

Kilmister was born in Wales on Christmas Eve 1945 and toured with Motorhead up until his death in 2015, just shy of New Year’s Eve.

