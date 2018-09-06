N. Korea Implicated as Justice Dep’t Readies Charges for Sony Hack

This story is developing…

(CN) — The Justice Department is set to unveil charges Thursday against a North Korean for the 2014 hack of Sony Pictures over its planned release of the film “The Interview.”

Prosecutors are expected to accuse Pyongyang operative Pak Jin Hyok of having hacked Sony on behalf of North Korea’s Reconnaissance General Bureau, which controls most of the country’s cyber capabilities.

Hyok is connected with the Lazarus Group, which has been credited for a number of cyberattacks within the last decade. These include an attempt in 2016 to steal $1 billion from the Bangladesh Bank and 2015 thefts of $12 million and $1 million, respectively, from the Banco del Austro in Ecuador and the Tien Phong Bank in Vietnam.

The Treasury Department will likely announce sanctions on North Korea individuals linked to the malicious activities Thursday as well.

Prosecutors say the 2014 film studio hack was part of an pressure campaign by North Korea to have Sony cancel its planned release of “The Interview.” The comedy starring James Franco, Seth Rogen and Randall Park depicts a satirical assassination of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-Un. Though the film was something of a box office dud, it pulled in more than $40 million on demand.

