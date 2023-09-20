Music royalties

Wednesday, September 20, 2023
LOS ANGELES — The estate of the late singer Jenni Rivera claims in a lawsuit filed in federal court in California that companies owned by her father have failed to pay royalties and exploited rights to her sound recordings that “rightfully belong” to her successors.

