LONDON – The Court of Appeal of England and Wales ruled against a group of residents of a luxury apartment building in London who live parallel to the 360 degree viewing gallery at the Tate Modern who want the museum’s trustees to build a barrier to stop visitors from peeking into their glass paneled apartments.

The residents may not have a reasonable expectation of privacy because they have chosen to live in a popular section of the city that attracts tourists and sightseers.