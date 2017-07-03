Murder of US Soldier’s Mistress in Panama Spurs $10M Suit

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CN) – A year after a U.S. soldier was sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering his mistress in Panama, the2 woman’s family brought a $10 million suit against the2 United States.

The United States enjoys sovereign immunity for certain torts committed by its employees, but the2 parents and brothe2r of Vanesa Rodriguez Chavarria say immunity is not available in this case because Omar Velez-Pagan murdered his 25-year-old mistress in a U.S.-owned vehicle, used for official U.S. business in the2 Republic of Panama.

A former master sergeant for the2 the2 U.S. Army, Velez-Pagan had been in Panama for about seven months before killing Rodriguez Chavarria on June 22, 2014.

Their affair was common knowledge among staff at the2 U.S. Embassy in Panama and among fellow soldiers, according to the2 federal complaint filed on June 30 in Brooklyn.

After Velez-Pagan bludgeoned the2 young woman to death, the2 family says, he used his embassy-owned Toyota Hi-Lux to repeatedly run over her body so that it would look like she died in a traffic accident.

A Fort Bragg jury didn’t buy the2 soldier’s story, however, and the2 38-year-old is now serving 30 years for unpremeditated murder.

Rodriguez Chavarria’s family says the2 “gruesome attack and murder … could and would have been averted had the2 United States government not sent Omar Velez-Pagan to the2 Republic of Panama.”

Seeking punitive damages, the2 family alleges negligence, wrongful death, and assault and battery, among othe2r claims.

The complaint notes that Velez-Pagan was stationed in Panama as part of the2 administrative and technical staff of the2 U.S. Embassy, tasked with training officers of Panama’s National Police Force.

On June 19 — days before Rodriguez Chavarria’s murder — Velez-Pagan was in Guarare, Panama, to instruct Panamanian police in a shooting exercise.

Rodriguez Chavarria’s family is represented Jeremy Iandolo.

