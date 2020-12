CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Supreme Court of Nevada ordered a new trial for a man convicted of conspiring with a hitman to have his sixth wife murdered during a staged burglary and then murdering the hitman. The man was acquitted in a previous trial of murder charges for the death of his second wife and the trial court should not have admitted prior-bad-acts testimony from the prosecutor and others with knowledge of that previous trial.

