Five People Dead in Maryland Newspaper Office Shooting

(CN) – Five people were killed and several others were gravely injured Thursday in a shooting at the offices of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland.

The alleged shooter has been taken into custody, police said.

The Capital Gazette is a local paper owned by the Baltimore Sun.

Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesman Marc Limansky said officers were summoned to the scene at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon, responding to a

call of an “active shooter” at the newspaper offices.

In a tweet, Gazette reporter Phil Davis, who covers business and politics for the newspaper, said a single gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.

“Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad,” he said, adding later, “There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload.”

Aerial coverage of the incident showed a massive police presence around the building and people being led out of the building with their hands raised.

Medevac helicopters responded to the scene as did agents from the Baltimore office the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Police also went to the offices of the Baltimore Sun as a precaution.

Lindsay Walters, a spokeswoman for the White House, said President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all that are affected,” Walters said.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan responded to the incident via Twitter, saying he was “Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis.”

This story is developing.

