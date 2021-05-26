‘Multiple Fatalities’ in Mass Shooting at San Jose Light-Rail Facility

The mass shooting — the 231st in the United States since Jan. 1 — occurred next to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

This photo provided by KGO-TV/ABC7, shows emergency personnel responding to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in San Jose, Calif. A Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman said there are multiple fatalities and injuries in a shooting at a rail yard and that the suspect is dead. (KGO-TV/ABC7 via AP)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (CN) — A mass shooting just north of downtown San Jose on Wednesday morning has left an unknown number of people wounded and dead, including the suspect.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted out his support for the families of the slain while confirming the shooter had been killed during the shooting that broke out at roughly 6:30 a.m.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s spokesman Russell Davis said there were “multiple fatalities” but did not specify the number of individuals killed.

The shooting occurred at a light-rail facility and victims include employees of the Valley Transportation Authority, according to the sheriff’s office.

The light-rail facility is adjacent to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and across the freeway from the San Jose International Airport.

Glenn Hendricks, chairman of the VTA board, said the shooter did not penetrate the operational control part of the facility but stayed out in the railyard.

“It was a horrible tragedy,” Hendricks said.

Liccardo said the mayor’s office are working on protocols to ensure mass shootings of this nature do not occur in the future.

“Our hearts are pained for the families of those we have lost in this horrific shooting,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

Other politicians released statements about yet another mass shooting incident in America.

“Our mass shooting epidemic continues to give rise to unimaginable heartbreak and loss,” said California state Senator Dave Cortese, D-San Jose.