Mueller Gets More Time to Review Manafort Request on Evidence

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (CN) – A federal judge on Friday granted Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s request for more time to review an extensive list of exhibits former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort wants thrown out before his trial begins next week.

In a two-page order issued Friday morning, U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III gave Mueller and his team until 5 p.m. Monday to go over the list of 50 exihibts, spanning over 450 pages, that Manafort attorney Kevin Downing wants excluded from the trial.

Nearly all of the exhibits relate specifically to lobbying work Manafort did for Ukrainian president Victor Yanukovych.

Earlier this week, Judge T.S. Ellis III ordered prosecutors and defense attorneys to finish identifying the exhibits either side wants to preclude ahead of trial.

The judge set a deadline for stipulations for this Friday. But the defense’s last minute request to knock out a sizeable portion of special counsel’s evidence on Thursday night, prompted Mueller to ask the judge for an extension through Monday — just 24 hours before Manafort’s bank and tax fraud trial is scheduled to begin in Virginia.

He also faces a second trial, in Washington, D.C., later this year.

Manafort’s attorneys and the special counsel’s office have addressed other issues, however. Both sides agreed to the submission of several financial records that detail how, when, where and what Manafort spent his considerable earnings on.

One of the exhibits details the more than $1 million Manafort spent on renovations for a master bedroom and bathroom at his property in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The payments to a contractor were wired from bank accounts Manafort held in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Other evidence which prosecutors will likely use as proof of money laundering show a seemingly complicated relationship Manafort established with his Oriental rug dealer.

According to one exhibit, “J and J Oriental Rug Gallery and Jesand Investment Corporation, through Mr. Manafort, entered into a loan agreement. Jesand Investment Corporation agreed to loan J and J Rug Gallery $250,000 for investment in oriental rugs in exchange for 40 percent of the profit on any sale of rugs and $500,000 of oriental rugs as collateral.”

In a separate order, Ellis addressed juror selection.

Mueller requested a handful out of the 30 jurors Ellis excused from service earlier this week be retained.

On Wednesday, Ellis claimed half of the 30 jurors picked were unable to be impartial on their jury questionnaire. But Mueller urged Ellis to hold back on ousting the entire group, asking for just three to stay in the pool.

Ellis agreed Friday in part – he’ll keep the three Mueller wants for now, but the remaining 27 jurors have been excused.

