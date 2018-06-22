Mueller Eyes September Sentencing for Papadopoulous

WASHINGTON (CN) – A prosecutor with special counsel Robert Mueller’s office asked a federal judge Friday to schedule ex-Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos’s sentencing for September.

A single-page status report filed by Jeannie Rhee suggests Sept. 7 for a sentencing date, or Oct. 1, the next time the team will be available following former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s September trial in Washington.

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty last October to lying to federal investigators about his contacts with Russian operatives during the 2016 presidential campaign, including a professor that told him the Russians had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton consisting of thousands of emails.

Papadopoulos has been cooperating with Mueller since he entered his plea in a closed courtroom on Oct. 5. His wife, Simona Mangiante, called on President Donald Trump to pardon her husband during a June 6 interview with CNN.

