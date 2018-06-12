Mueller Says Manafort Attorneys Have Not Turned Over Docs

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (CN) – Attorneys for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort have yet to turn over the necessary evidence they plan on presenting at their client’s fast approaching trial in Virginia, according to Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

According to a three-page filing Monday night, entered by Greg Andres, special assistant counsel to Mueller, defense attorneys have not delivered discovery items that were requested by the government way back in February.

A grand jury in Virginia indicted Manafort on February 22 for bank and tax fraud, failure to report foreign bank accounts and conspiracy. Manafort was arraigned a little over a week later on March 8.

Defense attorneys agreed to a set schedule for discovery items before the arraignment, Andres notes.

The government has provided a “robust” number of documents to defense attorneys for the case in Virginia and its parallel at a federal court in Washington, D.C., Andres said.

But the government is still waiting and the clock is winding down.

As part of standard discovery procedure, Manfort must allow Mueller to inspect, copy and/or photograph any books, papers, documents, data, photographs, tangible objects or copies of those objects that he intends to use at trial.

He must also allow the government to inspect the results or reports of any physical or mental examinations, as well as any scientific tests or experiments made in connection with the case.

Defense attorneys Kevin Downing and Thomas Zehnle must also provide a written summary of testimony they intend to use no later than ten days before trial.

The trial start date in Virginia is currently scheduled for July 25.

They must turn over all exculpatory evidence, or evidence which potentially exonerates Manafort of guilt, no later than a week before trial, Andres said.

If Manafort intends to offer a defense of his alibi, he must provide a written copy of it to prosecutors no later than 20 days before his trial, or, at present, July 5.

Manafort’s spokesman, Jason Meloni, did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

Manafort’s trial in Virginia has been rescheduled twice so far but this Friday, the process moves along at the federal court in Washington, D.C.

The former campaign manager will be arraigned there following a third indictment brought against him by Special Counsel Mueller.

Last week, Mueller alleged Manafort tampered with a witness.

During his arraignment in Washington, D.C. this week Judge Amy Berman Jackson will also decide whether or not to revoke his bail in light of the latest accusations by Mueller.

