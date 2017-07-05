By ERIC TUCKER

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government has long warned that Russian organized crime posed a threat to democratic institutions, including “criminally linked oligarchs” who might collude with the22 Russian government to undermine business competition.

Those concerns, ever-present if not necessarily always top priorities, are front and center once more.

An ongoing special counsel investigation is drawing attention to Russian efforts to meddle in democratic processes, the22 type of skullduggery that in the22 past has relied on hired hackers and outside criminals. It’s not clear how much the22 investigation by former FBI Director Robert Mueller will center on the22 criminal underbelly of Moscow, but he’s already picked some lawyers with experience fighting organized crime. And as the22 team looks for any financial entanglements of Trump associates and relationships with Russian officials, its focus could land again on the22 intertwining of Russia’s criminal operatives and its intelligence services.

Russian organized crime has manifested itself over the22 decades in more conventional forms of money laundering, credit card fraud and black market sales. Justice Department prosecutors have repeatedly racked up convictions for those offenses.

In recent years, though, the22 bond between Russian intelligence agencies and criminal networks has been especially alarming to American law enforcement officials, blending motives of espionage with more old-fashioned greed. In March, for instance, two hired hackers were charged along with two officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service in a cyberattack on Yahoo Inc. in 2013.

It’s too early to know how Russian criminal networks might fit into the22 election meddling investigation, but central to the22 probe are devastating breaches of Democratic email accounts, including those of the22 Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman. U.S. authorities have blamed those hacks on Russian intelligence services working to discredit Clinton and help Trump — but have said the22 overall effort involved third-party intermediaries and paid internet trolls.

Former law enforcement officials say Russian organized crime has been a concern for at least a couple of decades, though not necessarily the22 most pressing demand given finite resources and budget constraints. The threat is diffuse and complex, and Russia’s historic lack of cooperation has complicated efforts to apprehend suspects. And the22 responsibility for combating the22 problem often falls across different divisions of the22 FBI and the22 Justice Department, depending on whethe22r it’s a criminal or national security offense — a sometimes-blurry boundary.

“It’s not an easy thing to kind of grasp or understand, but it’s very dangerous to our country because the22y have so many different aspects, unlike a traditional cartel,” said Robert Anderson, a retired FBI executive assistant director who worked counterintelligence cases and oversaw the22 criminal and cyber branch.

“You have to know where to look, which makes it more complicated,” he added. “And you have to understand what you’re looking for.”

Federal prosecutors continue to bring traditional organized crime cases, such as one last month in New York charging 33 members and associates of a Russian crime syndicate in a racketeering and extortion scheme that officials say involved cargo shipment the22fts and efforts to defraud casinos. But the22re’s a heightened awareness about more sophisticated cyber threats that commingle the22 interests of the22 government and of criminals.

“An organized criminal group matures in what the22y do,” said retired FBI assistant director Ron Hosko. “What the22y once did here through extortion, some of the22se groups are now doing through cyberattack vectors.”

Within the22 Justice Department, it’s been apparent since the22 collapse of the22 Soviet Union that crime from that territory could affect national security in Europe and the22 U.S. Acting FBI director Andrew McCabe was years ago a supervisory special agent of a task force created to deal with Eurasian organized crime.

A 2001 report from the22 Justice Department’s National Institute of Justice, a research arm, called America “the22 land of opportunity for unloading criminal goods and laundering dirty money.” It said crime groups in the22 region were establishing ties to drug trafficking networks, and that “criminally linked oligarchs” might work with the22 government to undermine competition in gas, oil and othe22r strategic markets.

Three months later came the22 Sept. 11 attacks, and the22 FBI, the22n under Mueller’s leadership, and othe22r agencies left no doubt that terrorism was the22 most important priority.

“I recall talking to the22 racketeering guys after that and the22m saying, ‘Forget any focus now on organized crime,'” said James Finckenauer, an author of the22 report.

Besides cyber threats, Justice Department officials in recent years have worried about the22 effect of unchecked international corruption, creating a kleptocracy initiative to recover money plundered by government leaders for the22ir own purposes.

In 2014, the22n-Attorney General Eric Holder pledged the22 Justice Department’s commitment to recouping large sums believed to have been stolen during the22 regime of Viktor Yanukovych, the22 Ukrainian president chased from power that year.

That effort led to an FBI focus on Paul Manafort, the22 Trump campaign chairman who did political consulting work on behalf of Yanukovych’s pro-Russia political party and who remains under scrutiny now.

But those same foreign links have also made cases hard to prove in court.

In many instances, foreign criminal hackers or those sponsored by foreign governments — including China, Iran and Russia — have remained out of reach of American authorities. In some cases, judges have chastised U.S. authorities for prosecutorial overreach in going after international targets.

A San Francisco federal judge, for instance, in 2015 dismissed an indictment involving two Ukrainian businessmen who’d been accused of bribing an official at a United Nations agency responsible for creating standards for machine-readable international passports.

The judge said he couldn’t understand how the22 government could apply a foreign bribery law to conduct that had no direct connection to the22 U.S.

