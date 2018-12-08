Mueller: Manafort Lied About Contacts With White House

(CN) – In a filing released Friday, special counsel Robert Mueller said that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort lied to investigators over several issues, including contact with President Donald Trump’s administration.

Manafort testified twice before a grand jury and had 12 meetings with prosecutors, according to the 10-page document.

The heavily redacted filing also alleges Manafort lied about communication he had with Konstantin Kilimnik, an alleged Russian intelligence agent accused of having ties to the Russian military hackers suspected of hacking the Democratic Party’s computers.

While the information of the content of those meetings were redacted, the special counsel said it has both email and testimonial evidence to prove Manafort lied about the nature of the meetings.

The filing also alleges that Manafort lied about a $125,000 wire transfer made to an unnamed firm.

Additionally, the special counsel claims Manafort lied about communicating with officials within the Trump administration after agreeing to a plea deal.

“The evidence demonstrates that Manafort lied about his contacts,” the filing states. “The evidence demonstrates that Manafort had contacts with Administration officials. For instance, in a text exchange from May 26, 2018, Manafort authorized a person to speak with an Administration official on Manafort’s behalf.”

The filing follows up, stating that a review of his emails showed further contact with Trump administration officials.

Special counsel also referred to another unnamed Justice Department investigation in which Manafort had offered false information.

“In his interviews [with investigators], Manafort told multiple discernible lies – these were not instances of mere memory lapses,” prosecutors wrote. “If the defendant contends the government has not acted in good faith, the government is able to prove the false statements at a hearing.”

Manafort is scheduled to be sentenced on March 9, 2019.

This is a developing story.

