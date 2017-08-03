Mueller Impanels Grand Jury in Russia Probe

(CN) – Special Counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a new grand jury in Washington to probe Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections and possible collusion with the Trump campaign, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Meanwhile Reuters, siting two unnamed sources, reported Thursday afternoon that grand jury subpoenas have been issued related to June 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Russian lawyers and others.

As for the Wall Street Journal report, two sources close to the probe told the newspaper the move is a sign the investigation is gaining steam, , citing a pair of sources close to the probe.

The grand jury began its work in recent weeks, and was considered to be evidence that Mueller’s inquiry isn’t going away any time soon.

A spokesman for Mueller, Joshua Stueve, declined to comment to the paper.

A lawyer for President Donald Trump says he has no reason to believe the president is under federal investigation amid a media report that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is using a grand jury as part of his probe.

Attorney John Dowd said in a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday that he had no information suggesting that the president himself is under investigation.

Ty Cobb, special counsel to the president, said he wasn’t aware that Mr. Mueller had started using a new grand jury. “Grand jury matters are typically secret,” Mr. Cobb said. “The White House favors anything that accelerates the conclusion of his work fairly … The White House is committed to fully cooperating with Mr. Mueller.”

In distributing Cobb’s statement, the White House added, “Former FBI Director Jim Comey said three times the President is not under investigation and we have no reason to believe that has changed.”

Part of Mueller’s investigation is looking at whether members of the Trump campaign coordinated with Russian officials in their effort to hurt Hillary Clinton and boost Trump’s chances. The U.S. intelligence community concluded in a January report that the operation had been ordered from the highest levels of the Russian government.

According to reporting from CNN Thursday afternoon, the Mueller probe has expanded to look at potential financial crimes, some of which bear no connection to the election.

The FBI is now looking at financial records related to Trump and his company – the Trump Organization – as well as family members and campaign associates, CNN reported.

Investigators are sifting through a list of shell companies, tenants at Trump Tower, individuals who purchased Trump-branded properties, and Russian business contacts connected to Trump in relation to the 2013 Miss Universe pageant, which was held in Moscow.

Trump has publicly warned Mueller that if his investigation strays into examining his finances, it would be a step too far.

In recent weeks rumors have swirled that Trump might try to fire Mueller, which rang alarm bells on Capitol Hill.

On Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee introduced a bill that would allow the special counsel to challenge his ouster before a 3-judge panel.

Impaneling a grand jury in Washington could be more convenient for Mueller and the team of 16 attorneys he has assembled than making the traffic-ridden 10-mile trek to the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Va. the Journal reported.

Another grand jury is already at work in the building, looking at President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

However law professor Stephen I. Vladeck told the newspaper that with a grand jury already assembled in Virginia, the move to Washington suggests the investigation could be substantially bigger than Flynn.

Another source told the Journal that the move doesn’t mean that Mueller will bring charges against anyone, but it does show that Mueller is serious about his role as special counsel.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller just over a week after the president fired former FBI director James Comey in May.

President Trump has repeatedly called the Russia investigation a “witch hunt,” and has denied any collusion with the Kremlin. Russian President Vladimir Putin has also denied charges that the Russian government interfered in the election. – Developing story.

