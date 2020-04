NEWARK, N.J. — A federal court in New Jersey declined to remand a woman’s claims that FDA-approved contrast agents injected to enhance MRIs caused her Gadolinium Deposition Disease, which darkened her teeth and caused brain fog and memory loss. The court ruled the complaint does not solely rely on state law to allege the FDA colluded with Bayer to conceal safety information about the contract agents from the public.

