Mr. Parnas Goes to Washington

WASHINGTON (CN) — As the Amtrak Acela from New York sped into Washington’s Union Station shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, reporters swarmed to greet indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, joining his legal team on a journey to the U.S. Capitol.

“I want this under oath so this way the truth is out, so that we don’t have to do this in the media,” Parnas told reporters on the last leg of his voyage, right before the entryway to the Senate.

Parnas could not enter the storied institution because of a bail condition as he awaits trial in the Southern District of New York: Senate rules prohibit wearing electronic devices, and Parnas must not remove his GPS monitoring.

“We can’t get Mr. Parnas in today because he’s wearing a GPS device on his ankle, and it’s not permitted in the gallery,” Joseph Bondy, an attorney for Parnas, told Courthouse News. “But he’s with us because what we’re hoping is that we can get the message out and that message is: A fair trial involves witnesses and evidence. Without witnesses or evidence, you just don’t have a trial.”

Parnas, who has made the cable TV rounds over the last month, reiterated to reporters that he has useful information to share with senators, including allegations that have been corroborated by documents released by the House Intelligence Committee.

“I think I’ve said a lot, and I think a lot has been proven by my evidence that I brought over to the House. So the next thing is I’d like to be involved, and I welcome all of them, I welcome Rudy [Giuliani] to come testify. I welcome the president to come testify under oath. I welcome [Secretary of Stat Mike] Pompeo to come testify under oath, and attorney general Bill Barr.”

Before arriving at the Capitol, Parnas and Bondy paid a visit to the Hart Building, the site of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office.

“We asked Senator Schumer, and he was kind enough to extend tickets to the legal team,” Bondy noted.

In court documents released on Tuesday night, the senator’s aides could be seen exchanging emails with Bondy trying to get his client a seat in the Senate gallery to watch today’s trial, before the effort hit the GPS logistical snag.

The president’s lawyer Giuliani has been facing government scrutiny for his ties to Global Energy Producers, a business run by Parnas and his co-defendant Igor Fruman, which federal prosecutors say was a shell company for funneling six-figure donations to prominent Republicans.

Asked about the last time he saw the former New York City mayor, Parnas replied simply: “The day I got arrested.”

On the evening of Oct. 9, 2019, authorities intercepted Parnas and Fruman in Washington’s Dulles Airport, where the men held one-way tickets to Vienna, Austria.

Exactly one week earlier meanwhile, President Donald Trump, through his attorney Jay Sekulow, signed off on Parnas and Fruman’s criminal defense counsel.

Parnas and his legal team will hold another press conference at 3 p.m.

This story is developing …