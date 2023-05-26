Friday, May 26, 2023
Mountain Valley Pipeline

WASHINGTON — The D.C. Circuit partially sided with the Sierra Club on its challenge to the Mountain Valley Pipeline that plans to run through Virginia and West Virginia. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is ordered to prepare an environmental impact statement pertaining to the project’s “unexpectedly severe erosion,” but the project is not halted in the interim.

/ May 26, 2023

Read the ruling here.

