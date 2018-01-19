Mothers Says DJ Ripped Off Her Social Media Star Daughter

(CN) – The mother of the young rap and social media personality known as Bhad Bhabie claims in court that her daughter was defrauded by a popular DJ after she turned down his proposal of being her DJ on tour.

Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie became famous when she and her mother, plaintiff Barbara Bregoli, appeared on an episode of the syndicated “Dr. Phil” show entitled “I want to give up my car-stealing, twerking 13-year-old daughter who tried to frame me for a crime” in September 2016.

In a complaint filed in Miami on Jan. 12, Barbara Bregoli says her daughter went “viral” due to the catchphrase “Cash me ousside, how bow dah” that she used to address the audience in the “Dr. Phil” studio, after they made disparaging remarks and gestures to her.

“Clips and memes of Danielle uttering her now infamous catchphrase spread quickly throughout the Internet, and before long pictures of Danielle, together with written mimieries of her catchphrase could be found on the social media platforms of everyone from school children to Hollywood celebrities and star professional athletes,” the complaint states.

Bregoli, who is represented by Adam Boumel of the Rousso Law Firm in Miami, says her daughter has a natural ability as a recording artist, and following her explosion online, signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Atlantic Records.

Bregoli says in the wake of that signing, her daughter has been offered a number of other opportunities in the music business, including one from defendants Keenan Maurice Webb, aka DJ Suede, and his manager, Jullian Boothe, who allegedly promised Danielle would receive a share of the profits in return for authorizing the release of a song named “Cash Me Outside,” after her signature catchphrase.

The agreement also stipulated that Danielle would be able to promote the “Cash Me Outside” song on her social media accounts, the complaint says.

Under the stage name of Bhad Bhabie, Danielle became the youngest female rapper to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 when her debut single, “These Heaux,” landed at number 77 spot in 2017.

She also reportedly has a strong social media presence with over 12.1 million followers on Instagram, 3.2 million YouTube subscribers, and over one billion YouTube views of music-related content featuring her.

Bregoli alleges that after signing an agreement with DJ Suede, his manager Jullian Boothi requested that he used as Danielle’s DJ while on tour, and when she rejected the proposal, they conspired to take advantage of her daughter’s popularity and success.

DJ Suede and his manager made false promises, failed to give Danielle the agreed earnings for the “Cash Me Outside” song, and refused to provide accounting statements proving the net receipts earned by DJ Suede, Bregoli says.

She goes on to claim that DJ Suede has used Danielle’s “image and likeness” to promote his song without authorization.

“As of the current date, defendants have still not remitted any accounting statements or payments to plaintiff, despite having earned well over $250,000 …” the complaint says.

Bregoli is seeking compensatory damages on behalf of her daughter on claims of breach of contract and fraud.

The parties did not respond to requests for comment on the litigation made their social media accounts and respective websites.

