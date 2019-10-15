Most Americans Want National Health Care – As an Option

(CN) – A large majority of Americans support the creation of a national health insurance plan, according to a new poll.

The CBS News poll released Tuesday shows 66% of Americans support making a government-based health insurance plan accessible for all Americans. Broken down by party, support runs strongest among Democrats and independents, with 91% of Democrats and 67% of independents supporting the plan.

Republicans offered far more resistance to this idea, with only 34% voicing support and 61% opposed.

Despite majority support for a government-administered health care plan, most Americans do not want to replace private insurance options completely. Of those who support a Medicare for all-styled plan, 59% believe it needs to compete and coexist with private insurance options, while 32% say a government health care plan should replace private insurance. One in 10 are undecided on the issue.

This hesitancy to eliminate private health insurance is, the poll reports, partly because most Americans say they are satisfied with their current health care. Among insured Americans, 76% say they like their plan; for those with private insurance, 72% say they are happy.

The 2010 Affordable Care Act, the central health care policy of the Obama administration, continues to divide Americans nearly 10 years after being signed into law. According to the poll shows, 47% of Americans approve of President Barack Obama’s landmark legislation while 42% oppose it.

These divisions on health care policy are sure to play a part in Tuesday night’s CNN presidential debate: If previous debate history is any indication, the subject of a government-run health care plan is likely to arise.