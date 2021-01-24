Most Americans Approve of Biden’s Actions on Covid, Poll Finds

President Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater Jan. 16, 2021 in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

(CN) — Following his first few days in office, President Joe Biden’s initial actions have mostly picked up broad support from both Democrats and Republicans, according to a new survey released Sunday.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll found more than two-thirds (69%) of Americans approve of Biden’s efforts to contain the coronavirus, while 57% said they are confident in his ability to unify the nation.

Biden’s actions to curb Covid-19 come after more than 417,000 Americans have died from the virus. One of his first executive orders, which requires social distancing and masks in federal buildings and federal land, found support from 81% of those surveyed, including a majority of Republicans (59%) and most independent voters (83%).

President Biden also found widespread support for his actions meant to reverse Donald Trump policies. His pledge to have the U.S. rejoin the World Health Organization was supported by 70% of those surveyed, though among Republicans, 61% said they opposed the move.

Biden also recommitted the U.S. to the Paris Climate Accord during this honeymoon phase of his presidency, an action supported by 65% of Americans.

The president’s orders to enforce equal rights was also widely supported, with 77% approving of the creation of a government-wide approach to civil rights and racial justice. Another 83% said they supported prohibiting workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

While most Americans approve of Biden’s efforts to enforce civil rights, they’re more divided on issues of immigration. A slight majority approve of reversing the Muslim travel ban (55%), ending the emergency declaration that funds the border wall (55%), and ending the exclusion of non citizens from the census (56%).

However, more Americans (65%) approved of his executive order reinstating DACA, a program for non citizens who were brought to the United States when they were kids.

Respondents were also shown part of Biden’s inaugural address where he talking about healing the nation.

“We can see each other not as adversaries, but as neighbors,” he said. “We can treat each other with dignity and respect. We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature. For without unity, there is no peace — only bitterness and fury. No progress — only exhausting outrage. No nation — only a state of chaos. This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge. And unity is the path forward. And we must meet this moment as the United States of America.”

Of those who viewed the clip, 71% said they believed his message was convincing, while 24% said they were “deeply skeptical.”

The poll was conducted among 504 American adults from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 5%.

