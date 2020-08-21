Mossimo Giannulli Sentenced to 5 Months in College Admissions Scam

Lori Loughlin departs federal court with her husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, on Aug. 27, 2019, in Boston, after a hearing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (AP Photo/Philip Marcelo)

BOSTON (CN) — Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, husband of “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin, was sentenced to five months in jail Friday morning for his part in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal, which the sentencing judge called “a breathtaking fraud on our system of education.”

Giannulli pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 to college admissions consultant Rick Singer to get his daughters into the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team even though neither daughter rowed.

This was “a crime motivated by hubris,” said U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton. “It astonishes me.”

Giannulli will also pay a $250,000 fine, perform 250 hours of community service and be on supervised release for two years.

“I see lots of drug dealers, gun runners and people who have committed violent crimes” who are “living in squalid conditions and didn’t know better,” Gorton said. “You certainly did know better.”

“You were not stealing bread to feed your family,” Gorton continued. “You have no excuse.”

Giannulli responded that he “deeply” regrets the harm his actions caused his daughters, wife and others.

Gorton accepted a plea deal that had previously been worked out with prosecutors. If he accepts a similar deal for Loughlin, she would be sentenced to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine, 100 hours of community service and two years of supervised release.

Loughlin herself is scheduled to be sentenced later in the day.

According to the prosecution, Giannulli was “the more active participant in the scheme” while Loughlin “took a less active role, but was nonetheless fully complicit.”

Giannulli was more culpable than his wife because he “engaged more frequently with Singer, directed the bribe payments to USC and Singer, and personally confronted his daughter’s high school counselor to prevent the scheme from being discovered, brazenly lying about his daughter’s athletic abilities,” according to the government.

Loughlin is accused of staging photos of her daughters using a rowing machine.

“This type of behavior is not simply overzealous parenting,” prosecutor Kristen Kearney said at the hearing, adding that it reflects “a privileged and entitled attitude for which prison is the only answer.”

The prosecution said the plea-deal sentences are comparable to those of other prominent parents charged in the scheme while reflecting the couple’s “decision to allow their children to become complicit in crime.”

Evidence emerged that the daughters, who were minors at the time, willfully participated in the staged photos and were copied on emails between their parents and Singer.

“Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman had a much lighter sentence; she spent 11 days in jail late last year after pleading guilty to paying $15,000 to have someone correct her daughter’s SAT exam, in addition to a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. But Huffman didn’t tell her daughter about the cheating.

In all, at least 53 people have been charged with participating in the scandal in which parents paid Singer more than $25 million between 2011 and 2018.

Giannulli and Loughlin resisted pleading guilty for more than a year before agreeing to the deals in May, and there has been speculation that they finally accepted a plea bargain in order to spare their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, from being charged themselves or being called to testify against them.

Olivia Jade is a former Instagram and YouTube star who had some 2 million followers before the scam came to light. The scandal also caused Loughlin to be dropped from the final season of “Fuller House” on Netflix as well as “When Calls the Heart” on the Hallmark Channel.

Giannulli pleaded guilty to mail and wire fraud, and in return the government agreed to drop additional bribery and money-laundering charges that could have resulted in a sentence of up to 20 years. The money-laundering accusations were related to a fake charity operated by Singer that was used to funnel the money.

Gorton noted that there was no direct financial loss caused by the fraud, but “there certainly was a loss to the overall educational system in this country.”

Giannulli’s lawyer, Sean Berkowitz of Latham & Watkins, pointed out that Giannulli didn’t graduate from college himself and met Singer only because of a recommendation from his daughters’ high school counselor.

The plea deal was unusual in that it was contingent on Gorton imposing the recommended sentence. If Gorton had rejected the sentence as inadequate, Giannulli could have withdrawn the plea.

Gorton, who was appointed by President George H.W. Bush, “has a reputation for issuing stronger sentences than his peers,” USA Today reported in 2019.

The sentencing hearing was held via a Zoom conference due to the pandemic.