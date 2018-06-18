More Than 300 Injured in Osaka-Area Earthquake

TOKYO (AP) — Authorities in western Japan say the number of people treated for injuries suffered in a strong earthquake Monday morning now exceeds 300.

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake near the major city of Osaka killed three people, toppled concrete walls and store shelves and temporarily knocked out some power and water supplies.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 307 people have been treated at hospitals in five prefectures. Most of the injured were in Osaka, which did not give details, but the injuries reported in Kyoto and three other neighboring prefectures were all minor.

