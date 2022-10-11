Tuesday, October 11, 2022 | Back issues
More talk, no problem

FRESNO, Calif. — An appeals court in California upheld the conviction of a jury that was directed to continue deliberating after it decided, of its own accord, to tell the court it was split 11-1 on a first-degree murder charge. This did not constitute a “novel burden” to form a unanimous decision, especially because the foreperson was asked to tell the court if further deliberations went nowhere.

/ October 11, 2022

Read the ruling here.

