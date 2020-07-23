More Sunlight Pours Into Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein Sagas

Ghislaine Maxwell arrives at Epsom Racecourse on June 5, 1991. (Chris Ison/PA via AP, File)

MANHATTAN (CN) — In a pair of Thursday rulings, federal judges demanded more transparency about the civil and criminal cases alleging that Ghislaine Maxwell helped Jeffrey Epstein groom underaged girls for sexual abuse.

The day began with U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan denying a gag order requested by Maxwell’s attorneys against prosecutors and attorneys for the witnesses in her criminal case.

Rejecting the argument that Maxwell’s right to a fair trial was at risk, Judge Nathan reminded all of the attorneys that the court’s rules already prohibit anybody from making statements that could prejudice a jury.

“The court will ensure strict compliance with those rules and will ensure that the defendant’s right to a fair trial will be safeguarded,” Nathan wrote in a 1-page order.

Later that morning in a conference, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska unsealed a new rush of files from a 2015 civil suit against Maxwell.

Filed by prominent accuser Virginia Giuffre, the defamation case contends that Maxwell made her Epstein’s underage “sex slave” and forced her to have sex with Britain’s Prince Andrew and others.

Heavily redacted before today, those sealed files largely concern briefings, depositions by Giuffre, Maxwell and others, and other court records to investigate the truth of those allegations. The documents were originally made secret following a settlement in 2017.

The Miami Herald’s exposé “Perversion of Justice” renewed interest in them, spurring an open-records battle that went to the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

That New York-based court ordered sunlight one year ago for nearly 2,000 pages of files related to Epstein, Maxwell and their dozens of accusers.

Judge Preska tore through Maxwell’s claims that the release of more files would harm her.

“Ms. Maxwell proffers little more than her ipse dixit,” Preska said, using the Latin phrase meaning her say-so.

Giving the parties a week to file the documents on the public record, Preska also allowed for a brief pause for Maxwell’s attorney Laura Menninger to seek a stay from the Second Circuit. Menninger plans to argue that Maxwell’s indictment since the open-records battle weighs against the presumption of public access.

This story is developing …