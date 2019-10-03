More Republicans Say Trump Abused His Power in Ukraine Call

(CN) – A growing number of Americans – including Republicans – are disenchanted with President Donald Trump’s conduct during the Ukraine-Biden episode, according to a new poll.

A USA Today/Ipsos poll released Thursday reports that over half of Americans believe Trump’s asking Ukraine to investigate 2020 presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden was an abuse of power. Broken down by party, 79% of Democrats said Trump’s conduct was inappropriate, along with 46% of independents and 30% of Republicans.

This increased Republican sentiment that Trump abused his presidential powers stands in stark contrast with previous polling data. Less than a week ago, a poll found only 7% of Republicans believed that Trump’s conduct constituted an abuse of power.

Thursday’s numbers also indicate a shift in Republican support of the official impeachment inquiry launched by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a CBS News Poll on Sept. 29, nearly 8 in 10 Republicans said they disapproved of the of impeachment inquiry. Thursday’s poll found 17% of Republicans now say the House and Senate should vote to impeach Trump – though well below the 74% of Democrats who say the same.

The poll numbers suggest that as the Trump-Ukraine-Biden story continues to develop, Republicans are increasingly concerned about the conduct of their party’s leader.