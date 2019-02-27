More Charges for Coast Guard Officer Accused of Terror Plot

GREENBELT, Md., (CN) – A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted the Coast Guard lieutenant prosecutors say was plotting an attack on Democratic politicians and members of the media, adding to the drug and gun charges he already faced.

Federal investigators say they confiscated 15 guns from Christopher Hasson’s Maryland home on Feb. 15, 2019. (Photo courtesy of the Department of Justice)

While prosecutors called Christopher Hasson, 49, a domestic terrorist in federal court last week, they still have not charged him with a crime directly referencing his alleged plot.

The allegations that Hasson is a self-described white nationalist who planned to “murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country” instead come from a 15-page motion prosecutors filed asking a magistrate judge to keep Hasson behind bars ahead of trial.

The four-count indictment returned Wednesday charges Hasson with unlawful possession of unregistered firearm silencers and unlawful possession of firearm silencers unidentified by serial number. The remaining counts are for possession of a controlled substance and possession of firearms by an unlawful user and addict of a controlled substance.

The initial criminal complaint against Hasson that was unsealed earlier this month already included the last two charges.

According to the indictment, Hasson owned 15 guns of various types and two gun silencers, neither of which were registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as required.

Robert Hur, who leads the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Maryland, on Wednesday referred to the investigation against Hasson as “ongoing.”

“We continue to gather evidence, as well as review evidence already obtained as part of this ongoing investigation,” Hur said in a statement.

Hasson has not yet been arraigned and faces up to 10 years in prison for each gun charge if convicted.

Elizabeth Oyer, a federal public defender who represents Hasson, did not immediately return a request for comment on the indictment.

