Prisoners’ Rights

The 9th Circuit ruled that the district court improperly dismissed a prisoner civil rights complaint relating to the “horrific treatment” of mentally ill prisoners in Montana, finding that the defendants knew that prisoners with serious mental illnesses were being exposed to a “substantial risk of serious harm,” and were indifferent to that risk. The complaint alleged prisoners were denied diagnosis and treatment and placed in solitary confinement for months at a time without proper health care.

