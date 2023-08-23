Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Montana logging

MISSOULA, Mon. — A federal court in Montana ordered the U.S. Forest Service to halt its Greater Red Lodge Area Vegetation and Habitat Management Project, a proposed logging effort across some 20,000 acres in Carbon County. The government violated the National Environmental Policy Act by failing to properly consider the project’s effects on local wildlife, such as the local lynx habitat.

