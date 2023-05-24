Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Montana firings

HELENA, Mont. — The Montana Supreme Court answered a certified question from the Ninth Circuit concerning whether, in an action for wrongful discharge, an employer may defend a firing solely for reasons given in a discharge letter. The state’s high court said yes, the letter suffices and reasons other than those in the letter are “irrelevant, and thus inadmissible.”

/ May 24, 2023

Read the ruling here.

