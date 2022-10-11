Tuesday, October 11, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Monster slam

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas family attending SeaWorld San Antonio’s Howl-O-Scream event on Oct. 2 sued the park for negligence after one of its “scare character” employees suddenly body-slammed a minor child and then knocked the boy’s grandfather unconscious when he “tried to intervene to stop the assault.”

/ October 10, 2022
FILE - This Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, shows the entrance to SeaWorld, in Orlando, Fla. Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Click here to read the complaint.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...