Mom Blames Police for Son’s Suicide in Squad Car

AKRON, Ohio (CN) – An Ohio mother claims in a wrongful death lawsuit that Akron police officers could have prevented her son’s suicide if they had searched him before he fatally shot himself while handcuffed in the back of a squad car.

Lisa Carswell sued the city of Akron, its police department and several officers Thursday in Summit County Common Pleas Court. She is represented by Laura Mills of the Canton firm Mills, Mills, Fiely & Lucas.

On the evening of August 25, 2017, police received a call reporting that a man and woman had been robbed at gunpoint on 10th Street in Akron by two or three males.

The officers arrived at the residence on 7th Street where they believed at least one of the male suspects had fled. At the residence, they arrested Carswell’s 17-year-old son Xavier McMullen and two other 18-year-old men. Each suspect sat in separate police cruisers after officers detained them.

Carswell alleges Officer Devin Ray did not search McMullen before officers handcuffed the boy and placed him in the cruiser.

According to the complaint, Ray and other responding officers heard a “loud pop” as they searched the house where another suspect lived but waited 20 minutes before returning to their vehicle.

By that time, McMullen was leaning forward with a gunshot wound to the head, the back passenger window was blown out, and the teen had a .45-caliber pistol in his hand, the lawsuit states.

McMullen’s hands were still in cuffs behind his back at the time of the shooting, his mother says. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Officer ruled his death a suicide.

The lawsuit claims the officers “failed to keep Xavier safe from harm” and that if they had followed the department’s policies and procedures, “Xavier would not have suffered a fatal gunshot wound.”

McMullen’s mother seeks at least $25,000 in damages for claims of wrongful death, loss of consortium, spoliation of evidence, negligent hiring and five other counts.

Her attorney, Mills, did not immediately respond to a request for an interview Friday.

Akron spokeswoman Ellen Lander Nischt said the case is under review and declined to comment further.

Akron police disciplined Ray earlier this year, stripping him of 24 hours of pay for violating the department’s policies and procedures, according to a disciplinary letter obtained by Cleveland.com

The two other robbery suspects, Mathew Allen and Anthony Criss, later pleaded guilty to obstructing justice and were each sentenced to two years of probation, according to Cleveland.com

