Models indicate ancient human ancestor stood upright

While scientists still disagree on whether early hominids did indeed walk on two legs, new modeling suggests they could stand erect.

(CN) — It’s unlikely her leg muscles were evolved enough to dance the Griddy, do a split, or run for extended periods, but new research out of Cambridge University suggests a 3.2 million-year-old human ancestor could stand erect like modern humans do today.

The famous fossil specimen known as “Lucy” was collected in Ethiopia in 1974 and later identified as the hominin Australopithecus afarensis, an early human species with an ape-like face and smaller brain. In four decades of subsequent research, scientists have uncovered Lucy’s habitat, diet, life span and range, but they remain at odds over the specimen’s bipedal movement.

But recently, Ashleigh Wiseman of the McDonald Institute for Archaeological Research employed 3D modeling to reconstruct Lucy’s missing leg and pelvis muscles, finding they were larger, fewer and occupied more space in the leg than those of modern humans. Decisively, the study indicates Lucy could stand.

The research was published Tuesday in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

Wiseman began the modeling using the muscle and bone structures of modern humans, mapping the “muscle paths” to build digital models. She then incorporated open-source data on Lucy’s partial skeleton, “rearticulating” the joints and layering muscles on top to discover major muscles in Lucy’s calves and thighs were more than twice the size of those in modern humans, while muscles comprised 74% of the total mass in Lucy’s thigh, compared to just 50% in modern humans.

The reconstructions can help scientists understand how Lucy walked.

“Muscle reconstructions have already been used to gauge running speeds of a T-Rex, for example,” Wiseman said in a statement accompanying the journal article. “By applying similar techniques to ancestral humans, we want to reveal the spectrum of physical movement that propelled our evolution – including those capabilities we have lost.”

Some paleoanthropologists believe Lucy moved in a crouching waddle, similar to chimpanzees when they walk on two legs, while others believe her movement was closer to our own. Wiseman’s study determined Lucy’s knee extensor muscles provided enough leverage to straighten the knee joints as much as a healthy person can today.

“Lucy’s ability to walk upright can only be known by reconstructing the path and space that a muscle occupies within the body,” Wiseman said. “We are now the only animal that can stand upright with straight knees. Lucy’s muscles suggest that she was as proficient at bipedalism as we are, while possibly also being at home in the trees. Lucy likely walked and moved in a way that we do not see in any living species today."

Lucy and her species would have roamed East Africa’s open wooded grassland and dense forests around 3 to 4 million years ago. Wiseman’s reconstructions suggest the species would have been able to exploit both habitats effectively.

“[Lucy] was capable of producing an erect posture but was also capable of using the limb in a repertoire of motions beyond habitual terrestrial bipedalism, in a similar manner to chimpanzees and bonobos,” the study concluded. “As it stands, these results cannot confirm if [Lucy] was an efficient biped, but rather that upright walking was a possibility.”