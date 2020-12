SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit upheld the dismissal of supermodel Janice Dickinson’s Lanham Act and state law claims brought against Ryan Seacrest’s company relating to her portrayal in the reality television series “Shahs of Sunset.” Dickinson claims Seacrest Productions and others conspired to script a false controversy that made it appear as if she had bullied her way into wearing an outfit a cast member was supposed to wear in a runway show.

