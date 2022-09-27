Tuesday, September 27, 2022 | Back issues
MLB defamation sanctions

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit upheld attorney fees awarded to the MLB as a sanction against former pitcher Neiman Nix, who sued the league for defamation after his clinic was implicated in the 2013 “doping probe.” The sanction punishes “bad faith” on Nix’s behalf.

