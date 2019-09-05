Mistrial and Acquittal for Defendants in Ghost Ship Fire Case

OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) – A California jury couldn’t agree on whether Derick Almena, founder of the Ghost Ship warehouse artist collective, should be found criminally negligent for a fire that caused the deaths of 36 people on Dec. 2, 2016 – but cleared his right-hand man of the same charges Thursday.

A hung jury means a mistrial for Almena, who was charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for illegally converting a commercial building into living quarters and party venue crammed with combustible materials with no sprinklers or smoke detectors.

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson accepted the deadlock and declined to order further deliberations after the jury foreperson said nothing would help. Prosecutors will have to decide whether to retry Almena.

The jury found Almena’s right-hand man Max Harris not guilty of the same charges, though prosecutors said he was culpable for hosting an electronic music concert that was attended by as many as 120 people the night of the fire.

Concertgoers were trapped on the second floor as smoke from emanated from the floorboards. All 36 victims died of smoke inhalation as they were unable to make it down one makeshift staircase that served as the upper floor’s only exit.

The jury’s decision comes after a three-month trial in which prosecutors presented testimony and evidence showing Almena signed a lease for the warehouse owned by Eva and Kai Ng in November 2013, then began moving people into the warehouse within days.

By 2016, the warehouse was home to as many as 25 people, though it was never intended as a living space. Almena also told tenants to tell the police and the Ngs that no one was living at the Ghost Ship, and that it was a “24-hour art space,” according to the prosecution.

Almena’s attorney Tony Serra argued it was obvious people were living there, pinning the blame on city officials and police for willfully turning a blind eye to multiple fire code violations.

“It was obvious people were living there. They have a responsibility to the public to do their duty and that duty was to report it, red-tag it, seek an eviction, seek the appropriate remedy,” Serra told the jury.

The cause of the fire that started on the first floor has been deemed inconclusive, though investigators suspect it was electrical. Serra argued the possibility of arson, putting on the stand a witness who claimed to have seen several men laughing about the fire at a nearby taco truck the night of Dec. 2.

The current set of jurors began deliberations Aug. 19, after three jurors were dismissed for misconduct. In all, the current jury deliberated roughly six days.