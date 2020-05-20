Missouri Judge Rejects Bid for Widespread Absentee Voting

The ruling is a win for the state, which claimed the lawsuit was seeking “unfettered” mail-in voting that could lead to voter fraud.

A man walks a dog on an empty downtown street in Kansas City, Mo., as the sun sets on April 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (CN) — A lawsuit seeking to allow absentee voting for all eligible Missourians in light of the Covid-19 crisis was dismissed by a state judge who found that the complaint asked for measures that went beyond concerns over the pandemic.

“The court takes very seriously the health concerns regarding the Covid-19 pandemic that plaintiffs allege in their petition, but the relief plaintiffs seek is not limited to Covid-19 and goes far beyond the health concerns they raise,” Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem wrote in his opinion Tuesday.

He continued, “Plaintiffs are seeking a radical and permanent transformation of Missouri voting practices without the authorization of the Legislature.”

The American Civil Liberties Union, which filed the lawsuit, has appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court. The ACLU did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman for Missouri declined to comment due to the appeal, citing the state’s policy on not discussing ongoing litigation.

Beetem’s decision came on the same day that a Texas federal judge ruled that all of the Lone Star State’s voters can vote by mail after finding the state’s vote-by-mail statute unconstitutional.

The ACLU, ACLU of Missouri and Missouri Voter Protection Coalition filed their lawsuit on April 17 seeking to make absentee mail-in balloting available to all eligible voters in Missouri. It was filed on behalf of the NAACP of Missouri, the League of Women Voters of Missouri and several individual voters.

Missouri law requires voters to provide an excuse in order to vote absentee. One of the allowable reasons is “incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability.”

The plaintiffs sought a ruling from the court clarifying that all eligible voters who are confining themselves to avoid contracting or spreading Covid-19 – the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus – may invoke the confinement-due-to-illness reason for absentee voting.

The state countered that the suit argued for “unfettered” absentee voting. In a hearing before Beetem last week, Missouri Solicitor General John Sauer said the incapacity clause was never meant to allow for absentee voting because of fear of contracting an illness and added that there is a risk of contracting an illness in any election, citing past outbreaks of SARS and Ebola.

The state’s attorney also attacked the suit’s class claims, saying that voters in counties with zero confirmed Covid-19 cases are not similarly situated to voters in St. Louis County, where thousands of cases have been confirmed. He further argued that the plaintiffs are asking for absentee ballots to be submitted without signature verification, making the system ripe for voter fraud.

ACLU attorney Tony Rothert, representing the plaintiffs, pushed back on the state’s claims during the hearing, claiming the case is “about the fundamental right to vote without risk to health and life.”

Rothert argued that the unique propensity of Covid-19 that allows someone to carry it without symptoms, yet be contagious, makes cramped polling places an area of concern.

He noted that some counties have already issued absentee ballots for voters over 60 years old because they are considered a high-risk group for Covid-19. Rothert argued that the suit was clearly about absentee voting amid the Covid-19 pandemic and not about unrestrained absentee voting rights.

But Beetem was not swayed. He found that someone who is not ill or disabled has no illness or disability.

“As an initial matter, no limiting principle would restrict plaintiffs’ interpretation of the statute to the current Covid-19 pandemic,” Beetem wrote. “If plaintiffs’ interpretation were correct, then a voter who feared catching any illness at the polls, in any future election, would be entitled by the statute to cast an absentee ballot. No court or election authority has ever adopted this broad interpretation.”

The judge found that the complaint’s equal protection claim fails as a matter of law because plaintiffs did not assert that the burdens of in-person voting during the Covid-19 outbreak were the same for voters in rural counties with few or zero cases compared to voters in metropolitan areas with thousands of confirmed cases.

Beetem concluded his dismissal by finding against the lawsuit’s request for mail-in votes to be sent in without notarization, ruling that it far exceeds the Covid-19 pandemic and that “there is no constitutional right to cast an absentee ballot in Missouri law.”