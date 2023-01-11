Wednesday, January 11, 2023 | Back issues
Missouri high court nixes $5M GEICO HPV judgment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court unanimously overturned an arbitrator’s $5.2 million judgment in favor of a woman who contracted human papillomavirus from a GEICO customer while having sex in his insured car. The lower court did not allow the insurer to intervene in her lawsuit against the man; the high court vacated this erroneous ruling.

/ January 11, 2023

Read the ruling here.

