Missouri Governor Scraps Voter-Approved Medicaid Expansion

The state’s GOP-dominated Legislature refused to provide $1.9 billion in funding for the expansion after voters approved it in a ballot measure last year.

Campaign workers deliver boxes of the Healthcare for Missouri campaign initiative petitions to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office in Jefferson City last May. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (CN) — Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Thursday scrapped plans for voter-approved Medicaid expansion due to a lack of funding from state lawmakers.

The decision by Parson, a Republican, came less than a week after the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature declined to provide the $1.9 billion he had sought for it.

“Although I was never in support of MO HealthNet expansion, I always said that I would uphold the ballot amendment if it passed. The majority of Missouri voters supported it, and we included funds for the expansion in our budget proposal,” the governor said in a statement. “However, without a revenue source or funding authority from the General Assembly, we are unable to proceed with the expansion at this time and must withdraw our state plan amendments to ensure Missouri’s existing MO HealthNet program remains solvent.”

In August 2020, voters approved a constitutional amendment expanding MO HealthNet eligibility to individuals whose income is between 100 and 138% of the federal poverty level.

But the Missouri Constitution prohibits ballot initiatives from appropriating funds without creating a revenue source.

Parson’s decision is in line with a June 2020 ruling by the Missouri Court of Appeals before the election, which found that the MO HealthNet expansion ballot initiative did not create a revenue source or direct the General Assembly to appropriate funds. The court noted that the General Assembly retained discretionary authority to on whether to fund MO HealthNet expansion if the ballot initiative passed.

Without funding from the Legislature, Parson’s statement said the executive branch lacks authority to proceed with MO HealthNet expansion at this time.

The governor told reporters Thursday that he expects a legal fight to ensue with supporters of the expansion.

This story is developing…