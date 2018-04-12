Missouri Governor in Deep Trouble From Kinky Report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (CN) — Fighting for his political life, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens desperately tried to play damage control Wednesday after a special investigative committee released a report on his alleged blackmail of a former mistress that has lawmakers on both sides of the aisle calling for his immediate resignation or impeachment.

Greitens calls the investigation “a political witch hunt.”

The bipartisan committee was formed in February after Greitens was indicted by a St. Louis City jury on felony invasion of privacy charges: blackmailing a former mistress by tying her to exercise equipment and taking photos of her naked. The criminal case is set for trial in May.

The 24-page report released Tuesday contains explosive testimony from Greitens’ mistress, identified as Witness 1.

She told the committee that the first encounter occurred in March 2015 at Greitens’ home in St. Louis. She went down to his basement for what she believed would be a sexy workout.

“Upon entering the basement, Witness 1 testified that Greitens taped her hands to pull-up rings with ‘this gauzed tape stuff’ and then put a blindfold on her,” the report states. “Witness 1 testified that these items were lying on a ‘workout bench right there, and that’s where he had that stuff.’

“Witness 1 testified to Greitens’ demeanor at the time, stating, ‘(He) kind of had this controlling sort of – again, it almost as if he had a – like we were on a movie set. So he’s got this whole thing down of what he was going to say or whatever, but he was super – he was in a controlled state, which at this point was intriguing to me.’”

Greitens then put water in his mouth and tried to spit it in the woman’s mouth, the report states.

“Witness 1 testified that she had not spoken to that point, and that Greitens then ‘starts kissing down my neck and he starts kissing kind of like down to my chest,” the report states. “And he takes the shirt and rips it open.

“Witness 1 testified that she did not consent to Greitens’ tearing of the shirt, exposing her.”

The woman says Greitens then pulled down her pants and took a picture of her with her cell phone.

She testified that she never gave him consent to take her clothes off and take her picture. She acknowledged that she never actually saw him take the picture nor did she ever see the picture, but she saw the flash of his camera phone through her blindfold.

“Witness 1 testified that Greitens then said, ‘You’re not going to mention my name. Don’t even mention my name to anybody at all, because if you do, I’m going to take these pictures, and I’m going to put them everywhere I can. They are going to be everywhere, and then everyone will know what a little whore you are,’” the report states.

“Witness 1 explained her reaction: I just stood there, because I was like What the fuck? He doesn’t have feelings for me, he just wants to fuck me. So anyways, I was completely silent. I didn’t say anything, especially – so I didn’t even – my husband traveled for a living, and I didn’t even let him get pictures of me. So I just stood there quietly, and then he came up close to me and he said, Are you going to say anything? Are you going to mention my name? Of course, in my head, I was screaming, Fuck, all I want to do is tell people right now. I’m dying. This is the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to me. So I just didn’t answer at all, and then he spanked me and said, Are you going to mention my name? And I said – I just gritted through my teeth and I said, No. And he’s like Good – now that’s a good girl and was, like, back in his – whatever – you know, the thing that he had in his mind, the thing that he was going to do with me.

“Witness 1 testified that Greitens began kissing down her stomach again, and ‘as soon as he got, like, low on me, I just started freaking out and I started ripping down my hands. I was like, Get me out of here. I’m not ready for this. I don’t want this. I don’t want this.’”

Eventually Greitens removed the tape binding the women to the rings.

The woman tried to leave, but says Greitens grabbed her and pulled her down. At that point, she says, she was crying.

“Witness 1 further testified that Greitens pulled his pants down and ‘pulled his penis out … max, six inches or something’ from her face while she was still crying and felt that she had no other choice if she were going to get out of the basement,” the report states.

At another, consensual on May 15 they engaged in oral sex, according to the report.

There was another encounter that June when the woman claims Greitens slapped her across the face after she told him she had been intimate with her husband.

“Witness 1 testified that she did not believe the slap was intended to physically hurt her,” the report states. “Instead, she said, ‘I felt like he was trying to claim me.’ The slap did not leave a mark but ‘was just jarring. It wasn’t sweet and gentle; it was forceful.’”

The committee found the woman’s testimony credible. It said Greitens declined to testify and failed to respond to its request for production of documents and sworn answers to written interrogatories.

Greitens has the constitutional right to decline those requests.

“I want to say again, what I’ve said from the beginning, this is a political witch hunt,” Greitens told reporters, reading from a statement.

He continued: “A court of law, and a jury of my peers, will let every person in Missouri know the truth and prove my innocence.”

The report drew strong reactions from state lawmakers and officials, including Attorney General Josh Hawley, a fellow Republican.

“The House Investigative Committee’s Report contains shocking, substantial, and corroborated evidence of wrongdoing by Governor Greitens,” Hawley said in a statement. “The conduct the Report details are certainly impeachable, in my judgment, and the House is well within its rights to proceed on that front. But the people of Missouri should not be put through that ordeal. Governor Greitens should resign immediately.”

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agreed.

“Violence against women is always wrong. Dishonesty and betrayal are always wrong. I am deeply disturbed by the revelations today and urge Gov. Eric Greitens to do what is in the best interest of the people of Missouri and resign,” tweeted state Rep. Jean Evans, R-Manchester.

“For the good of the state, Eric Greitens must immediately resign. If he doesn’t, it will be the duty of the House of Representatives to restore integrity to the executive branch of state government,” said House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty, D-Kansas City.

House Speaker Tom Richardson, a Republican, said he would seek a special session of the Legislature to take action against Greitens, which could include impeachment.

“The testimony outlined in the report is beyond disturbing,” Richardson told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “The power given to the Missouri General Assembly to take disciplinary action or to remove elected officials from office is one of the most serious and consequential powers the Constitution grants the Legislature.”

