SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a racketeering action brought by the City of Almaty, Kazakhstan, which claimed that its ex-mayor and his family schemed to defraud it of millions of dollars and laundered the money into property and other investments in the United States.

The city failed to state a RICO claim, because its “voluntary expenditures in the U.S.” to trace its money were not “proximately caused by defendants alleged acts of money laundering.