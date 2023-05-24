Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Minnesota voting rules

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Supreme Court nixed a rule permitting ballot boards to review signatures on absentee ballots, noting that two rules regarding who may examine the signatures were in conflict. A state statute that says only election judges are allowed to takes precedent over a rule issued by the secretary of state. Additionally, the court upheld a rule preventing ballot boards from rejecting signatures if the voter signed under a nickname.

/ May 24, 2023

Read the ruling here.

