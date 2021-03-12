Minneapolis Reaches $27M Settlement With Family of George Floyd

The settlement to resolve a federal civil rights lawsuit is the largest in the city’s history.

Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, gives an opening statement during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on proposed changes to police practices and accountability in June 2020. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (CN) — The city of Minneapolis announced a $27 million settlement with the family of George Floyd on Friday, just weeks before the officer charged with killing him is scheduled to go on trial.

The Minneapolis City Council approved the settlement in a closed session early Friday afternoon, resolving a federal civil rights lawsuit brought by Floyd’s family against the city and former police officer Derek Chauvin in July 2020.

The settlement is the largest in the city’s history by a $7 million margin, beating out a $20 million settlement reached in 2019 for the 2017 police killing of Justine Damond.

Jury selection in Chauvin’s trial for second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter began on Tuesday. Opening statements are set for March 29.

This story is developing…