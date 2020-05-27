Minneapolis Mayor Calls for Cop to Be Charged in Death of Black Man

Protesters and police face each other Tuesday during a rally after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis the day before. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (CN) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday called for the prosecution of a police officer shown on video kneeling on the neck of a handcuffed black man, who died shortly after the incident.

Frey called on Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to press charges against the Minneapolis police officer in connection with George Floyd’s death, two days after the attempted arrest and just a day after protesters clashed with police at the city’s 3rd Police Precinct.

“I’ve wrestled with, more than anything else over the last 36 hours, one fundamental question: Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?” Frey said at a press conference. “If you had done it, or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now.”

The press conference was Frey’s second in as many days. On Tuesday, he announced the firing of four officers who were at Cup Foods on Chicago Avenue, a thoroughfare in south Minneapolis, when one of them was shown on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes, almost four minutes of which showed Floyd apparently unconscious.

Protesters gather near the Minnesota Police 3rd Precinct during a rally Tuesday in response to the death the day before of George Floyd in police custody. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

Officials have not yet named that officer, but the Minneapolis Star Tribune identified him as Derek Chauvin, a 19-year department veteran who has been involved in two other police shootings, including one fatality. Another of the officers, who stood nearby with his hands in his pockets talking to onlookers, was identified as Tou Thao.

Frey declined to go into specifics on which charges should be pressed, saying he didn’t want to get into the legal details of potential murder charges.

He also defended police’s use of tear gas and rubber bullets at Tuesday night’s protests.

“Right now more than ever, I get the need to protest. I fully understand and appreciate that people need a way to vent and express their sorrow and anger,” the mayor said.

“The cars, and the buildings that were broken or broken into in some form, had live guns and ammo in them,” he continued. “And I spoke with our Chief [Medaria] Arradondo last night…and he told me that he could not run the risk of one tragedy leading to another. Our chief made the decision and I support our chief. I trust his judgment.”

This is a developing story…