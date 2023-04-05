Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Minimum age for strippers

RENO, Nev. — A federal court in Nevada dismissed challenges to Reno’s regulations for strip clubs, including a provision that cabaret dancers must be at least 21, brought originally by strippers who were under 21 but are all now at least that age. They no longer have standing to pursue a declaratory relief over the minimum age restriction.

Read the ruling here.

