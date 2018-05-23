Milwaukee Police Release Video of Bucks Player’s Arrest

MILWAUKEE (CN) – The Milwaukee Police Department released a video Wednesday afternoon showing police arresting and using a stun gun on NBA player Sterling Brown, who said he will sue over the incident.

The 30-minute body camera footage shows the 22-year-old black Milwaukee Bucks rookie being stunned and arrested by police during questioning over a parking violation around 2 a.m. on Jan. 26.

The beginning of the video shows Brown being questioned by several officers including two sergeants. At around 8 minutes into the video, an officer can be heard saying, “Take your hands out of your pockets now!” To which Brown responds, “I’ve got stuff in my hands.”

Shortly after, Brown is wrestled to the ground and an officer can be heard saying, “Taser! Taser! Taser!” Brown can be heard wincing throughout the ordeal.

The Bucks released a statement on Wednesday afternoon from Brown, who said he will take legal action against the department.

“My experience in January with the Milwaukee Police Department was wrong and shouldn’t happen to anybody. What should have been a simple parking ticket turned into an attempt at police intimidation, followed by the unlawful use of physical force, including being handcuffed and tased, and then unlawfully booked,” Brown said. “This experience with the Milwaukee Police Department has forced me to stand up and tell my story so that I can help prevent these injustices from happening in the future.”

Brown also said he is speaking for others who “aren’t able to speak anymore because of unjust actions,” including Dontre Hamilton, Laquan McDonald, Stephon Clark and Eric Garner – all unarmed black men who were fatally shot by police.

The Milwaukee Police Department held a short press conference before publishing the footage to YouTube.

Police Chief Alfonso Morales told reporters, “The department conducted an investigation into the incident which revealed members acted inappropriately and those members were recently disciplined.”

Morales also apologized, saying he is “sorry this incident escalated to this level.”

Brown was not charged for resisting or obstructing an officer after his arrest. The officers involved are said to be the subject of an internal investigation.

Brown will be represented by attorney Mark Thomsen of Gingras Cates & Wachs, who also filed a civil rights lawsuit last week against the department over the death of a 22-year-old Milwaukee man who was stunned as many as 18 times while in the shower.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett spoke to reporters about the footage of Brown’s arrest earlier this week, saying, “I’m going to let the release of that speak for itself, but yes, I definitely have concerns after watching that video.”

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Barrett added, “It was a disturbing video when I saw it, and I know that the police chief feels the same way. And I don’t know exactly what actions his department is going to take, but it is disconcerting to see some of the actions in that video.”

In his statement, Brown said the situation is “bigger than me.”

“Black men shouldn’t have to have their guard up and instantly be on the defensive when seeing a police officer, but it’s our reality and a real problem. There must be mutual respect and both sides have to figure out how to accomplish this,” he said.

The Bucks signed the 6-foot-6 guard from Southern Methodist University last summer in the second round of the 2017 draft in a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

