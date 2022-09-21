Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Migrants v. family separation

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A federal judge in New Mexico allowed a Honduran migrant family’s claims to proceed against the U.S. and the contractor behind a migrant detention center over alleged mistreatment and impermissible family separation policies. The forum is not inconvenient and the court has subject-matter jurisdiction over the claims.

/ September 21, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...