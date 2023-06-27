Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Migrant deaths

TEXAS — Federal authorities this week arrested four Mexican nationals for their alleged role in the deaths of 53 migrants last year. Their bodies — plus around a dozen survivors — were found in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio last June in what experts believe is the deadliest human-trafficking incident in U.S. history.

June 27, 2023

